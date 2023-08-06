Kerana Lokman banyak rahsia Anwar terdedah
Kerana Lokman banyak rahsia Anwar terdedah
Pesta LGBT di Amsterdam untuk Melayu liberal
Pesta LGBT di Amsterdam untuk Melayu liberal
Selangor Tsunami?
We gave you the country in 2022 but in 2023, we will give the states to the Opposition and its so-called "green tsunami". We want our message to be heard loud and clear. Priscilla Chan Writing…
Anwar confirms he brought Indonesian businessman Riza to meet Kedah Sultan
The prime minister says his audience with Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah last year had nothing to do with rare earth element mining. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today…
Go to court with your ‘evidence’, Sanusi tells Saifuddin
This follows the home minister’s claim that he has pictures of Sanusi Nor visiting a mining site where rare earth elements were allegedly being extracted. (FMT) - Caretaker Kedah menteri besar…